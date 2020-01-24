HOUSTON — James Harden was named a starter in the All-Star Game for the fourth straight season.

Harden has been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons as a Rocket. Harden and Yao Ming are tied for the second-most All-Star selections in franchise history. Hakeem Olajuwon was selected 12 times.

The game will be played in Chicago on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while current players and a panel of basketball media accounted for 25 percent each.

Harden finished second among Western Conference guards in voting in each of those categories.

Harden leads the league in scoring with 36.7 points per game. He also averages 7.4 assists per game, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Harden passes 20,000 points, Rockets beat Wolves 139-109

RELATED: Rockets hold off Hawks, Harden posts another triple-double

RELATED: Harden nets 44 in triple-double, Rockets beat 76ers 118-108