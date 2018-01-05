HOUSTON – Houston Rockets star James Harden is featured on the newest cover of Sports Illustrated.

The cover line reads, “Let’s Light This Candle. A Week Inside The Space-Age Rockets’ Quest to Transform Houston into the City of Champions."

In the cover story, SI senior writer Lee Jenkins takes readers inside coach Mike D’Antoni’s explosive offense, in which the Rockets run a scheme that requires extreme spacing and lots of threes.

Jenkins sat down with D’Antoni, point guards James Harden and Chris Paul, forwards P.J. Tucker and Ryan Anderson, and more to analyze how the Rockets – not the Warriors – are this year's biggest threat in the West.

READ: “Space City: How Faith Fuels the Rockets' Explosive Offense”

PHOTOS: Rockets dominate Jazz in Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals

Photos: Rockets dominate Jazz in Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals Apr 29, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives with the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter in game one of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 16 Apr 29, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives with the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter in game one of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 16

PHOTOS: Fans take over the Toyota Center to cheer on Rockets in Western Conference Semifinals

Photos | Fans take over the Toyota Center to cheer on Rockets in Western Conference Semifinals 01 / 68 01 / 68

PHOTOS: Houston Rockets Power Dancers & Launch Crew

Photos: Houston Rockets Power Dancers & Launch Crew Jan 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets Power Dancers perform during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 20 Jan 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets Power Dancers perform during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 20

© 2018 KHOU