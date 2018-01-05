HOUSTON – Houston Rockets star James Harden is featured on the newest cover of Sports Illustrated.
The cover line reads, “Let’s Light This Candle. A Week Inside The Space-Age Rockets’ Quest to Transform Houston into the City of Champions."
In the cover story, SI senior writer Lee Jenkins takes readers inside coach Mike D’Antoni’s explosive offense, in which the Rockets run a scheme that requires extreme spacing and lots of threes.
Jenkins sat down with D’Antoni, point guards James Harden and Chris Paul, forwards P.J. Tucker and Ryan Anderson, and more to analyze how the Rockets – not the Warriors – are this year's biggest threat in the West.
READ: “Space City: How Faith Fuels the Rockets' Explosive Offense”
