HOUSTON — James Harden scored 37 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks 123-112 for their fourth straight victory.

Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break.

He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row.

The Knicks got 21 points from RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle added 17 points with 12 rebounds.

