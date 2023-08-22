NBA fines James Harden for trade comments made to KHOU 11 and in China

The fine comes after the NBA investigated and interviewed Harden about his comments.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Rockets star James Harden was fined $100,000 by the NBA on Tuesday after discussing his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The fine is the maximum the league can fine an individual player. It comes days after comments made about former Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey in a viral video on social media, followed by an exclusive interview with KHOU 11's Jason Bristol.

According to the NBA, Harden's comments indicated to league officials that he would not perform services called for under his contract unless he was traded. The league followed up with an investigation, which included interviewing Harden, which confirmed Harden's belief that the 76ers wouldn't trade him.

Harden's reaffirmed his desire to be moved during his JH-Town charity weekend after calling now-current 76ers President Daryl Morey a liar during a promotional event in China. He said he's been patient about how his future would unfold following his wish to be traded.

"I've been patient all summer," Harden said. For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season."

Last week, a video of Harden disparaging Morey surfaced saying he would never play for Morey again. The two reunited in Philadelphia after Harden blossomed under Morey in Houston.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said in the viral video. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden appeared to be interested in a reunion with the Rockets last season, but the Los Angeles Clippers emerged as the most likely destination for the 33-year-old guard.