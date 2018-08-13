HOUSTON – Free agent Carmelo Anthony is officially a member of the Houston Rockets after signing with the team on Monday.

Rockets General Daryl Morey announced the team around lunchtime Monday. The deal is said to be a one-year deal for $2.4 million, the veteran minimum.

USA Today Sports reported last week that Anthony had verbally agreed to join the Rockets. The decision came after he cleared waivers from his release from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks had traded for Anthony in a three-team deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers.

That trade was made in large part because it is slated to save the Thunder nearly $73 million in payroll and luxury taxes, according to ESPN front-office insider and former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Bobby Marks.

Anthony spent just one season with the Thunder following a trade from the New York Knicks, but playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George he experienced the worst season of his career, averaging just 16.2 points.

The 34-year-old Anthony will join Chris Paul, one of his good friends in the league, and James Harden on a Rockets team that made the Western Conference final and had the best record in the NBA in 2017-18.

Anthony (6-8, 240) was originally the third overall pick by Denver in the 2003 NBA Draft.

In 1,054 career games played, he is averaging 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.02 steals.

Anthony is one of 11 players in NBA history with career averages of at least 24.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg. Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only other active players accomplishing that feat.

The 15-year veteran is a 10-time All-Star while being named All-NBA Second Team twice and Third Team four times.

Anthony is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and is USA Basketball’s all-time leading Olympic scorer and rebounder.

Anthony ranks 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 25,417 points. Only 10 players have scored over 27,000 points in their career.

Anthony led the NBA in scoring with 28.7 ppg in 2012-13, marking one of three seasons in which he averaged at least 28.0 ppg.

Contributing: Jeff Zillgitt

