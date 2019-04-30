OAKLAND, Calif. — Sitting in section 107 at Oracle Arena, there’s a Rockets fan named Carl Fudge with one interesting back story.

“For the Rockets to play not that great, but to be still so close at the end with a chance to win? It’s frustrating,” said Fudge.

He is from the UK. When I first met him, he’d just found a better seat for warmups.

He says he’s been a Rockets fan since 1995. “My dad worked in (the) oil & gas (industry) in Houston,” he explained.

Now, living and working at a design firm in San Francisco, Fudge has the perfect Twitter handle: @sf_rocket.

His profile notes he’s highlighting "the lonely and painful existence of a Rockets fan living in the Bay Area."

Painful? That’s what Game One was, as Golden State beat Houston 104-100.

“I’ve lived here five years; we’ve played (Golden State) four out of those five years and haven’t won yet,” notes Fudge. “I’m hoping we can finally do it.”

If the Rockets do finally win a series against Golden State at Oracle, you can bet Carl Fudge will be there wearing red in a sea of golden yellow.

“For me, living and working here (in the Bay Area), I get a lot of trash talk; I get a lot of grief,” he says. “I bleed Rockets red.”

