You may soon see Houston Police officers wearing Rockets caps in support of the team advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

KHOU 11 News reporter Melissa Correa tweeted at HPD Chief Art Acevedo suggesting officers wear Rockets red.

@Houston police @ArtAcevedo team looking sharp tonight. But you know what would be better? If they were wearing a little #Rockets red! pic.twitter.com/Oc5riNPXd3 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 9, 2018

Chief Acevedo replied, saying like they did for the Astros’ World Series run, officers would wear a uniform cap for the Rockets should they make the NBA Finals. However, he said, “Actually, let’s not wait, effective tomorrow we will authorize the Rockets cap through the playoffs, but it has to be the dark cap like this.”

We will authorize wearing of the @HoustonRockets uniform cap during Finals for a World Championship like we did during the World Series. Actually, let’s not wait, effective tomorrow we will authorize the Rockets cap through the playoffs, but it has to be the dark cap like this. pic.twitter.com/ZAqXhIymQj — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 9, 2018

He even posed the question to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to get in on the uniform caps.

Keep an eye out for local law enforcement in Rockets caps around town!

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Finals with 112-102 win vs. Jazz

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Finals with 112-102 win vs. Jazz Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) in the second half in game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 29 Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) in the second half in game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 29

© 2018 KHOU