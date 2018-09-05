You may soon see Houston Police officers wearing Rockets caps in support of the team advancing to the Western Conference Finals.
KHOU 11 News reporter Melissa Correa tweeted at HPD Chief Art Acevedo suggesting officers wear Rockets red.
Chief Acevedo replied, saying like they did for the Astros’ World Series run, officers would wear a uniform cap for the Rockets should they make the NBA Finals. However, he said, “Actually, let’s not wait, effective tomorrow we will authorize the Rockets cap through the playoffs, but it has to be the dark cap like this.”
He even posed the question to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to get in on the uniform caps.
Keep an eye out for local law enforcement in Rockets caps around town!
