How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Time, odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online, top prospects and more

HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday, where the first 14 picks of the 2022 NBA Draft will be determined by ping pong balls.

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic all have the best odds at landing the top overall pick.

While Houston finished with the worst record in the league, the bottom three teams get equal odds at landing the top pick in an effort to minimize tanking.

Teams are awarded a fixed number of combinations based on their record, and 1,000 total combinations are made. So the three worst teams get 140 different combos.

Which ever team gets their combination drawn receives the top overall pick.

In 2021, that pick went to the Detroit Pistons, which led them to select Cade Cunningham. Houston got the second pick and drafted Jalen Green.

What time is the NBA Draft Lottery?

The draft lottery begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST, prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery

The Locked On NBA YouTube channel will have a lottery show podcast hosts for NBA Draft Lottery teams. The lottery and their reactions will be streaming live as the lottery plays out.

You can watch live at the Locked On NBA YouTube channel for one-of-kind lottery coverage tonight.

The draft will also be live on ESPN and streaming on fuboTV.

What are the odds at the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery?

1-3. Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons: 14%

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: 12.5%

5. Indiana Pacers: 10.5%

6. Portland Trail Blazers: 9%

7. Sacramento Kings: 7.5%

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Lakers): 6%

9. San Antonio Spurs: 4.5%

10. Washington Wizards: 3%

11. New York Knicks: 2%

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Clippers): 1.5%

13. Charlotte Hornets: 1%

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: 0.5%

Who are the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Purdue point guard Jaden Ivey currently sits atop the rankings, according to CBS Sports.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren is currently the second best option on the big board, with his only downside being lack of muscle and weight.