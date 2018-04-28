With the top-seed Rockets meeting up with the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, the respective police chiefs from the teams' cities are already having fun betting on their squads.

The Rockets, of course, are the clear favorites. They won a league-high 65 games in the regular season and shoot 3s like no other NBA team ever has.

The No. 5 seed Jazz have a nice team. They took the first round series (mostly evenly matched) against the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games, defeating a team that was built to go much further in the postseason but fell flat.

Utah is led by a rookie in Donovan Mitchell who could cause some matchup problems for Houston, but that doesn't seem to scare HPD Chief Art Acevedo, who is wagering a steak dinner with Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown over the seven-game series.

It's the winner's choice the next time the International Association of Chiefs of Police link up, Acevedo said.

And Brown upped the ante, proposing the losing chief wear's the winning chief's team hat in uniform for a day.

I have a steak dinner (winners’s choice at the @TheIACP ) that @TilmanJFertitta @HoustonRockets will win the series. What say ye? Are we on @ChiefMikeBrown ? #RunAsOne🚀 https://t.co/V12fffTLVX — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 28, 2018

You are on @ArtAcevedo for the steak dinner and I’ll add one more thing....Losing Chief wears winning Chief’s team hat in uniform for a day. Deal? @utahjazz @HoustonRockets #TakeNote #JazzNation #NBA https://t.co/VZtrKU6jf2 — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) April 28, 2018

This is cool for a number of reasons. Although the Rockets franchise has two championships to the Jazz's none, Utah has a slight advantage in the all-time head-to-head matchup (both in the regular season and playoffs).

If you were around for the 90s, you remember John Stockton's 3-pointer over Charles Barkley's outstretched arms to send the Jazz to the 1997 NBA Finals.

Some of us will never forget it.

Basically, there's a history between these two teams, albeit before any of the current players were of age.

The Rockets will undoubtedly demolish this inferior Jazz squad. It's been 20 years in the making for the Houston team to be this much better than the Salt Lake City team.

And it'll be glorious once photos circulate of the police chief in Utah donning a Rockets hat in full uniform. May the city of Houston #RunAsOne on this one.

© 2018 KHOU