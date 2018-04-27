Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, one of the top-10 biggest brands in the NBA, has dropped his agent and his mother is now representing him.

Monja Willis, Harden's mother, confirmed she is representing Harden in a call with our partners at the Houston Business Journal. Harden was previously represented by Landmark Sports Agency's Diana Day after Harden's previous agent, Rob Pelinka, became the Los Angeles Lakers' general manager in March 2017. Pelinka had represented NBA superstars such as Kobe Bryant.

Willis declined to comment beyond that she was representing Harden. It's unclear when Willis began representing her son.

Harden is one of the world's highest-paid celebrities, bringing in around $46.6 million in 2017, according to Forbes, and was the cover athlete for EA Sports’ “NBA Live 18.” Read more at HBJ.

© Houston Business Journal