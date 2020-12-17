Rockets announce health and safety protocols for limited return of fans at Toyota Center

The Rockets will open the regular season on Dec. 23 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced health and safety protocols with the return of a limited number of fans and guests for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Rockets and Toyota Center have developed the protocols and guidelines in partnership with the City of Houston, the Houston Venue and Event Task Force, Memorial Hermann, and the NBA.

Health and safety protocols for attending Rockets games

Here are the health and safety protocols for attending Rockets games at the Toyota Center:

Reduced capacity will be enforced for Rockets games and all other arena events to allow for proper distancing between sets of guests.

Ticketed fans will be required to answer a series of health questions before entering the arena. Fans seated in close proximity to the court will require additional league mandated testing protocols.

Proper face masks will be required for ages 2 and up and must be worn at all times inside the arena, unless actively eating or drinking. For more information on face masks, please visit here.

No bags are permitted, however lockers will be available for rent.

All tickets will be digital. Guests will manage and scan their touchless tickets through the Houston Rockets mobile app.

To promote social distancing and sanitization, floor markers and signs promoting social distancing and hand sanitization stations will be placed around the arena.

Frequent sanitization of all high touch surface areas during games and events such as seats, handrails, door knob, restrooms, countertops, etc.

All staff will receive additional health and safety training. In addition, staff will also have their temperature checked and will wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

All point of sales at Toyota Center will be cashless. Plexiglas barriers will be installed at all concession and retail stands to reduce direct contact between guests and staff. A touchless food and beverage ordering system option will allow fans to receive their orders at their designated seat to maximize social distancing and the overall fan experience.

Toyota Center has also joined the Houston Clean campaign which was formed by the Houston Venues & Events Task Force along with local hospitality, tourism, and transportation industries.

Houston Clean is aimed at helping guests easily identify safety measures in place to protect guests and staff.

As part of Houston Clean, Toyota Center said they pledge to maintain the highest standards of public safety and health. This includes becoming the latest facility to achieve GBAC STAR Accreditation status.

The GBAC STAR Accreditation program is the industry’s leading outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities.

The Rockets open their preseason against San Antonio Thursday night with a limited number of employees, friends and family in attendance.

The Rockets will open the regular season on Dec. 23 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A limited number of single game tickets for the first six games will go on sale Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. on www.rockets.com.

Fan cutouts will also be available for purchase this season for those looking to support the team, but cannot attend a game at Toyota Center.