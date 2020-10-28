Rockets finalizing deal for new head coach

The Rockets are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring the Mavs' assistant to Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have chosen their next head coach. Stephen Silas, who was most recently an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, is heading south to coach Houston, according to multiple reports.

Silas takes over for Mike D’Antoni, who left the Rockets days after Houston was eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Silas has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2000, most recently with Dallas, but also with Charlotte and Cleveland. The Houston job will be his first time as a head coach in the league.

Silas is the son of former NBA head coach Paul Silas and worked with his father in Cleveland when LeBron James broke into the league.

The Rockets had narrowed their coaching search to Silas, former Rockets coach and current NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy and Rockets assistant John Lucas II.

More news on this Wednesday! https://t.co/Rfm6Bhq9sa — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 28, 2020

Silas will take over a Rockets team with a lot of challenges. Superstars Russell Westbrook and James Harden are both in their 30s and the deal that brought Westbrook to town cost the Rockets control of four of their first-round picks.