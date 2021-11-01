Photos: Rockets honor the past with new City Edition uniform

The idea in designing the City Edition uniforms was to remix the 75-year history of the NBA by pulling from each franchise’s iconic moments and accomplishments.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are paying tribute to their past with their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms. This year’s edition celebrates the league’s 75th anniversary season.

The team made the announcement Monday morning.

“Our new Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a great way to pay tribute to all of the amazing players and epic moments our fans have witnessed and been a part of throughout our 55 seasons as a franchise,” Julian Duncan, chief marketing and strategy officer for the Rockets, said. “We hope Rockets fans around the world will enjoy watching our exciting young players create new memories while celebrating our historic past throughout the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.”

The idea in designing the City Edition uniforms was to remix the 75-year history of the NBA by pulling from each franchise’s iconic moments and accomplishments.

“The Houston Rockets have achieved a lot on the court, but they’ve accomplished just as much to expand the game off the court,” Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc., said. “The Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms were designed to honor those distinctly ‘H-Town’ achievements and styles — all with the heart of a champion.”

For the Rockets, Nike drew inspiration from the road jerseys the team wore during its championship seasons in 1993-94 and 1994-95 with the angled “Houston” wording across the chest combined with the pinstripe look used from the mid-1990’s through the early 2000’s which coincided with Steve Francis’ and Yao Ming’s rookie seasons.

The shorts continue the pinstripe theme from those uniforms blended in with the double-arch design and Rockets logo which the team wore during its 22-game win streak in 2007-08.

Other touches include:

A golden “2” emblem on the back neckline of the jerseys to signify the Rockets back-to-back championships

The team’s current “H-Town” branding placed on the tag at the bottom left-hand corner of the jersey

A re-colorized version of the original Houston Rockets logo appearing on the top middle band of the shorts

Another reference to the championship seasons with ‘94 and ‘95 in the vents of the shorts.

The Rockets will wear these uniforms for 12 home games this season during “Remix Nights” on Thursdays and Fridays as well as for a special New Year’s Day game.

A different Rockets player from the franchise’s history will be honored in-arena for these dozen games, beginning with Mario Elie for the debut of the uniforms on Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Portland.

The Rockets are partnering with Contemporary Arts Museum Houston to create limited edition posters to celebrate each of the 11 Remix Night games on Thursdays and Fridays. A different local artist will be commissioned each game to create a poster inspired by the Rockets alumnus being honored that night.

These posters will be sold at Toyota Center during the game with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Rockets Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Houston Rockets 'Remix Nights' schedule

Below is the list of all 12 games the Rockets will wear their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms for this season:

Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Portland at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 vs. Orlando at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. New York at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Miami at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Dallas at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 vs. Portland at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Toronto at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11 vs. Dallas at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18 vs. Indiana at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 1 vs. Sacramento at 7 p.m.