Houston Rockets release 2021-2022 schedule

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets on Friday announced their schedule for the 2021-22 season as they return to the standard 82-game regular season.

The Rockets will play four preseason games: two at the Toyota Center against Washington on Oct. 5 and Miami on Oct. 7, as well as one at Toronto on Oct. 11 and at San Antonio on Oct. 15.

Houston opens the regular season at Minnesota on Oct. 20 before playing three of four games at Toyota Center, including its home opener against Oklahoma City on Oct. 22.

The Rockets will face each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road this season, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, except for Denver (1 home, 2 road), Golden State (1 home, 2 road), Los Angeles Clippers (2 home, 1 road) and Minnesota (2 home, 1 road).

Houston is set to play 13 sets of back-to-back games this season, including five from Dec. 10 through Jan. 1 and four in March.