HOUSTON — The much-anticipated 2020-21 NBA regular season schedule was released Monday, and the Houston Rockets’ schedule features 38 nationally televised games.

Houston opens its season at home Oct. 24 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets play their next two games at home – the first time they’ve opened the season with three-straight home games since 2005 – before playing their next 6 of 7 on the road. The lone home game in that stretch is set for Nov. 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

Notable road games include a matchup with Golden State on Christmas Day and one against the Thunder Jan. 9, marking Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets close out the season playing 6 of their final 8 games at home.

For more on the Rockets’ schedule, tap/click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM