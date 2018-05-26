OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State heads into Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on the brink of elimination. The defending champions trail Houston three games to two after consecutive wins by the Rockets.

Saturday night's game takes place on the Warriors' home court, where they have only lost once in their last 17 playoff games.

Houston will be without star guard Chris Paul because of a strained hamstring. Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's victory that gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

RELATED: Chris Paul to miss Game 6 with hamstring injury

Sports medicine expert on Chris Paul's hamstring injury

Eric Gordon will start in Paul's place. He started 30 games this season while Paul and James Harden dealt with injuries.

The Warriors are hoping to have Andre Iguodala back after he missed the last two games with a bruised left knee. He's listed as questionable.

MORE

Rockets by the numbers: Chances of advancing to the NBA Finals

Warriors-Rockets Game 6 watch party tickets raise $100,000 for Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund

Warriors fans react: 'Will there be a Game 7?'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.