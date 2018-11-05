Tickets are now on sale for the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Of course, they are hard to get and very expensive, which is why an HISD teacher was shocked when Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised her with free tickets to Game 1.

Academy awarded Nicole Harris Friday for Teacher Appreciation Week – all because she mentors countless student-athletes and is dedicated to helping them grow inside and outside of the classroom.

Ms. Harris was overwhelmed.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve this, but I am so honored and honored that someone would think of me enough to make this happen,” she said.

Ms. Harris also went home with free Houston Rockets gear so she can dress up for the game.

