HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 44 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead and withstood a late rally from the Brooklyn Nets to get a 108-98 win on Saturday night.
Houston has won five of six games, with its only loss in this stretch coming in a surprising defeat by the Warriors on Christmas Day.
