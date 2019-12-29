HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 44 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead and withstood a late rally from the Brooklyn Nets to get a 108-98 win on Saturday night.

Houston has won five of six games, with its only loss in this stretch coming in a surprising defeat by the Warriors on Christmas Day.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter