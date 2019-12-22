PHOENIX (AP) - James Harden scored 47 points, Russell Westbrook added 30 and the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 139-125.

The Rockets won for the 10th time in 13 games and improved to 20-9 for the season. Harden put the game away with four 3-pointers in just over three minutes during the middle of the fourth quarter. Westbrook added 10 assists, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Phoenix lost its sixth straight game. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 26 points, and Devin Booker added 19.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter