HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Clint Capela finished with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Ben Simmons had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks for the 76ers, who have lost four straight games.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter