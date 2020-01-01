HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 35 points in his return after missing the last game with an injury to lead the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets were back to full strength after Harden missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load management) also returned on Tuesday after sitting out on Sunday in the 127-112 defeat.

