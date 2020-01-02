James Harden scored 35, Russell Westbrook added 32 and the Houston Rockets built a big lead and held on for a 128-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
The Rockets led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter on a night when Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle that is expected to keep him out at least six games. But the Mavericks started out the fourth quarter strong and got within four with about 5 minutes left.
Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points and 12 rebounds as the Mavericks lost their second game in a row.
