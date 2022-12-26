James Harden addresses report that he would consider returning to Houston Rockets

ESPN reported on Christmas Day that the former Rockets star could come back to Houston if he leaves Philadelphia.

HOUSTON — The Beard back in Houston?

A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned All-Star guard James Harden would consider a reunion with the Houston Rockets when he hits free agency in July.

While the report only cites Harden's inner circle, the Philadelphia 76ers guard addressed it on Sunday following the Sixers' 119-112 win over the New York Knicks.

"I'm here," Harden told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We're playing very well and I don't know where that report came from. But I'm excited to be here and we're playing well. We're continuing to get better."

The 33-year-old Harden is less than two years removed from being traded by the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. He also didn't mince words about the team on his way out.

"We're just not good enough," Harden said of the team after a disappointing loss. "I love this city. I've literally done everything that I can. This situation is crazy. It's something that...I don't think can be fixed."

Harden was dealt to Brooklyn less than 24 hours after those comments. After playing 80 games with Brooklyn over two seasons, Harden was then dealt to the Sixers during the February trade deadline.