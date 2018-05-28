From where to watch to what to wear, some fans have their superstitions down to a science. But what’s also down to a science, the numbers that are stacking up for Monday night's game.

Some of the numbers favor the Rockets, but others don't look so good.

Just looking at experience alone, the Golden State Warriors have been in the NBA Finals the past three years in a row, winning two of them.

The Rockets haven’t been in the finals since they won in 1995. That’s 23 years versus a team who was there only a year ago.

But while we might lack experience, the odds may be on our side.

Rockets are at home for Game 7 and if history has a say, odds look pretty good for Houston.

According to Vegas Insider, the NBA has had 131 Game 7s in playoff history. The away team has only won 27 of them. That’s a little more than 20 percent.

And in the Western Conference Finals, the last team to win an away game for Game 7 were the Lakers in 2002.

But if last night proved anything, with the Cavaliers coming out on top against the Celtics at home, it’s that nothing is in the bag.

Especially now with what some fans are saying about one of Monday night's referee. Scott Foster doesn’t prove to be so lucky for the Rockets.

Fans on twitter already up in arms, saying the Rockets have lost the last five playoff games officiated by Foster.

But they’re also saying Monday is the night to turn things around.

And in this series alone, each team has lost one at home and stolen one away.

So if these numbers can prove anything, it's that Monday night's game will be one you don’t want to miss.

© 2018 KHOU