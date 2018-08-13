HOUSTON – Free agent Carmelo Anthony is set to officially become a member of the Houston Rockets on Monday, according to an ESPN report.

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Anthony plans to sign his $2.4 million deal on Monday, according to league sources. He added that Anthony is also in Houston and is completing his physical.

Free agent Carmelo Anthony plans to sign his one-year, $2.4M deal with the Houston Rockets today, league sources tell ESPN. He traveled to Houston and he’s completing his physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2018

USA Today Sports reported last week that Anthony had verbally agreed to join the Rockets. The decision came after he cleared waivers from his release from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks had traded for Anthony in a three-team deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers.

That trade was made in large part because it is slated to save the Thunder nearly $73 million in payroll and luxury taxes, according to ESPN front-office insider and former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Bobby Marks.

Anthony spent just one season with the Thunder following a trade from the New York Knicks, but playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George he experienced the worst season of his career, averaging just 16.2 points.

The 34-year-old Anthony will join Chris Paul, one of his good friends in the league, and James Harden on a Rockets team that made the Western Conference final and had the best record in the NBA in 2017-18.

Contributing: Jeff Zillgitt

