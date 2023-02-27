Dame Lillard just did something to the Rockets that's never been done before

The Portland Trail Blazers guard even got drug tested after his performance against Houston.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Houston Rockets aren't doing themselves any favors with their defense.

It was also another black eye for the Rockets and their defense this season. Lillard's 71 points were the most scored by an opposing player against the team since Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson dropped 58 points on Houston in 2002.

"Disappointed," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said after the game. "We need everybody to give effort on the defensive end."

Silas specifically singled out struggling big man Alperen Sengun after the loss, citing his lack of playing time down the stretch. Lillard's 71 points outpaced the Rockets starters, who combined for 70 points. Sengun played just seven minutes in the second half.

"They went at him with every pick-and-roll. Every single one," Silas said.

The 20-year-old center has seen his minutes trend downward over the last three games. When asked about his defensive effort, Sengun made no excuses for his performance.

"I just need to be focused on pick-and-roll defense, I think," Sengun told reporters postgame. "Really bad defense, that's probably why I'm not playing the last two games."

Following the scoring outburst, Lillard got a nice surprise from the NBA. The guard was summoned for a drug test as soon as the streamers stopped falling from the Moda Center rafters.