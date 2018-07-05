SALT LAKE CITY -- With apologies to the Indiana Pacers, the Utah Jazz were the most inspiring story of the NBA season.

Going into the season, fresh off the sting of Gordon Hayward leaving for the Boston Celtics, the Jazz seemed to be heading to that awful place known as NBA purgatory: Not nearly bad enough to tank, but not nearly good enough to be considered true playoff contenders. They were a franchise with a great, underrated coach in Quin Snyder, a great defensive big man in Rudy Gobert, but beyond that just a bunch of question marks and spare parts: A cast-off in Ricky Rubio, an intriguing draft pick in Donovan Mitchell, a journeyman in Joe Ingles, an injury-derailment in Dante Exum, an aging glue guy in Derrick Favors. Could they compete for the final playoff spot in a stacked Western Conference? Maybe -- if everything went right.

And then something funny happened on the way to April: The Jazz turned from a franchise stuck somewhere between a rebuild and a contender into, well, a real contender. The Jazz had, when healthy, the best defense in the league. They struck gold with the 13th pick in Mitchell, who is, for my money, the NBA's Rookie of the Year, and a 2019 All-Star. They turned around Rubio's underwhelming career, they revived Favors, and they turned Ingles into a respected NBA starter who's now one of the top 3-point threats in the league. They engineered a smart trade at the trade deadline, flipping an inconsistent Rodney Hood for Jae Crowder, who fits in perfectly with this tenacious, defense-minded group. Jazz fans went from a fan base angry at being spurned by their biggest star (Hayward) into a fan base madly in love with their newest star (Mitchell). They ended the regular season 29-6, embarrassed the Oklahoma City Thunder in a first-round series, and then shocked the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their second-round series, sending things back to home territory knotted up at one.

Yes, the Jazz were the most inspiring story of this NBA season.

