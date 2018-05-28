Rockets point guard Chris Paul is unlikely to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Monday with a hamstring strain, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Paul, who injured his leg in the fourth quarter of Houston's Game 5 win on Thursday, will have his status re-evaluated when the team returns home. However, while Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni gave no updates on his status postgame, the initial rumor on him wasn't positive.
Paul came up huge in Game 5, scoring 20 points in 38 minutes to help pace the Rockets to a crucial win.
Tap here to continue reading on CBSSports.com.
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved