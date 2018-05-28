Rockets point guard Chris Paul is unlikely to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Monday with a hamstring strain, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Paul, who injured his leg in the fourth quarter of Houston's Game 5 win on Thursday, will have his status re-evaluated when the team returns home. However, while Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni gave no updates on his status postgame, the initial rumor on him wasn't positive.

On the chances of a Chris Paul comeback with right hamstring injury for Game 7, source tells ESPN: "Less likely than likely, but working every angle to try." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2018

Paul came up huge in Game 5, scoring 20 points in 38 minutes to help pace the Rockets to a crucial win.

