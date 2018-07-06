The Houston Rockets may need to open their wallets wide in order to hang on to veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is slated to be a free agent this summer.

Paul, who just played out the final year of his contract by activating his player option following a trade from the Clippers to the Rockets last summer, isn't likely going to take a pay cut as he gears up for perhaps one final mega deal in the twilight of his career. The 33-year-old will command big money that will cost Houston some serious cash.

And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets made the deal last summer knowing full well that this bridge would eventually need crossing. Here's what Wojnarowski said of Paul's upcoming free agency on The Woj Pod.

