HOUSTON – "Houston... we're coming home. H-Town."

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul is urging fans to come out for Game 5 after the team evened up their series with the Golden State Warriors at 2-2 in the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night.

“You know, the city of Houston, we’re gonna need you for Game 5,” Paul said in a post-game interview. “The city has been through a tough time with the things in Santa Fe, but I hope basketball can be a way that people can ease their minds if only for a second.”

Paul was referring to the tragic school shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded on Friday.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals is set for Thursday night with tip-off at 8 p.m. at Toyota Center.

