Michael Carter-Williams is on the move again, this time to the Houston Rockets to add some backcourt depth behind MVP James Harden and Chris Paul.

A person involved in the negotiations says Carter-Williams agreed Tuesday to a one-year minimum deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is unsigned.

Houston will become Carter-Williams' fifth team in six seasons. He was a backup in Charlotte last year, averaging 4.6 points per game.

He was the NBA's rookie of the year for Philadelphia in 2013-14 when he averaged 16.7 points per game. But his scoring average has dropped each year since.

