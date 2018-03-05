The Houston Rockets lost to the Utah Jazz 116-108 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
MORE: Houston Rockets' Road to the Championship
Photos: Rockets fall to Jazz 116-108 in Game 2; series tied at 1
Photos: Rockets fall to Jazz 116-108 in Game 2; series tied at 1
--
FOURTH QUARTER
The Houston Rockets fall to the Utah Jazz 116-108. The series is now tied at 1.
51.1 seconds left: Chris Paul makes a 3. Rockets still behind Utah 114-108.
55.3 seconds left: Rudy Gobert's dunk extends Utah's lead 114-105 over the Rockets.
1:46 left: A pair of made free throws by James Harden cuts Utah's lead to 6. Houston trails 111-105.
3:30 left: James Harden's 3-pointer cuts Utah's lead. Rockets still trail 108-99.
6:11 left: A monster dunk by Utah's Donovan Mitchell extends Utah's lead to 100-94.
7:48 left: Dante Exum makes a 3 to put the Jazz up again, 95-92.
8:04 left: An Eric Gordon 3-pointer gives the Rockets a 94-92 advantage before Utah calls a timeout.
THIRD QUARTER
The Houston Rockets trail the Utah Jazz 86-85 at the end of the third quarter.
3:42 left: James Harden dunk, anyone? This move put the Rockets up 79-77.
5:33 left: Clint Capela is on fire! His dunk with an assist from James Harden puts Houston up 75-71.
6:20 left: Eric Gordon's shot gives the Rockets their first lead of the game at 73-71 over the Jazz.
8:51 left: TIE GAME! Clint Capela's dunk ties the game at 69.
10:34 left: Houston's gaining some momentum! A few shots by Chris Paul, Clint Capela and James Harden put the Rockets within 5. Jazz lead 69-64.
11:41 left: The Rockets open up the third quarter with a layup from Clint Capela to put the Rockets within 7.
SECOND QUARTER
The Rockets trail the Jazz 64-55 at halftime.
26.9 seconds left: James Harden makes a late basket to cuts Utah's lead to 64-55.
3:46 left: Utah's Rudy Gobert makes both of his free throws to extend Utah's lead 58-41.
4:45 left: Another shot by Capela cuts the Jazz's lead to 56-41.
5:56 left: James Harden makes a pair of free throws to cut the Jazz's lead to 56-39.
9:01 left: James Harden's layup cuts the Jazz's lead. Rockets still trail 47-35.
FIRST QUARTER
The Rockets trail the Jazz 36-28 at the end of the first quarter.
5:22 left: Another Clint Capela dunk puts the Rockets within 3. Rockets trail 20-17.
11:24 left: We have lift-off! A dunk from Clint Capela ties the game at 2.