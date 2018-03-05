The Houston Rockets lost to the Utah Jazz 116-108 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Houston Rockets fall to the Utah Jazz 116-108. The series is now tied at 1.

Series tied 1-1. Off to Utah for Game 3. #RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kdlguIW4Xi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 3, 2018

51.1 seconds left: Chris Paul makes a 3. Rockets still behind Utah 114-108.

55.3 seconds left: Rudy Gobert's dunk extends Utah's lead 114-105 over the Rockets.

1:46 left: A pair of made free throws by James Harden cuts Utah's lead to 6. Houston trails 111-105.

3:30 left: James Harden's 3-pointer cuts Utah's lead. Rockets still trail 108-99.

6:11 left: A monster dunk by Utah's Donovan Mitchell extends Utah's lead to 100-94.

That son of a former @astros minor leaguer 😱 OMG pic.twitter.com/YPBse8l4r4 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 3, 2018

7:48 left: Dante Exum makes a 3 to put the Jazz up again, 95-92.

8:04 left: An Eric Gordon 3-pointer gives the Rockets a 94-92 advantage before Utah calls a timeout.

THIRD QUARTER

The Houston Rockets trail the Utah Jazz 86-85 at the end of the third quarter.

One more quarter to go. #RunAsOne 🚀



Rockets 85 l Jazz 86 pic.twitter.com/Ui5lU1vQsF — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 3, 2018

3:42 left: James Harden dunk, anyone? This move put the Rockets up 79-77.

5:33 left: Clint Capela is on fire! His dunk with an assist from James Harden puts Houston up 75-71.

BEARD to CAPELA!



Rockets 75 l Jazz 71 pic.twitter.com/A7SLwMTrvu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 3, 2018

6:20 left: Eric Gordon's shot gives the Rockets their first lead of the game at 73-71 over the Jazz.

8:51 left: TIE GAME! Clint Capela's dunk ties the game at 69.

Capela basket to tie the game at 69! #Nice pic.twitter.com/EVKm6TQeBT — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 3, 2018

10:34 left: Houston's gaining some momentum! A few shots by Chris Paul, Clint Capela and James Harden put the Rockets within 5. Jazz lead 69-64.

Starting the second-half with a Harden ➡️ Capela! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/00ETMy8zeV — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 3, 2018

11:41 left: The Rockets open up the third quarter with a layup from Clint Capela to put the Rockets within 7.

SECOND QUARTER

The Rockets trail the Jazz 64-55 at halftime.

26.9 seconds left: James Harden makes a late basket to cuts Utah's lead to 64-55.

3:46 left: Utah's Rudy Gobert makes both of his free throws to extend Utah's lead 58-41.

4:45 left: Another shot by Capela cuts the Jazz's lead to 56-41.

5:56 left: James Harden makes a pair of free throws to cut the Jazz's lead to 56-39.

9:01 left: James Harden's layup cuts the Jazz's lead. Rockets still trail 47-35.

Where’s the defense? Utah wide open. Let’s go Rockets! #NBAPlayoffs — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) May 3, 2018

FIRST QUARTER

The Rockets trail the Jazz 36-28 at the end of the first quarter.

5:22 left: Another Clint Capela dunk puts the Rockets within 3. Rockets trail 20-17.

11:24 left: We have lift-off! A dunk from Clint Capela ties the game at 2.

