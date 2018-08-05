HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are one victory away from advancing to the West Conference Finals. Will James Harden and company close out the Utah Jazz Tuesday night?
The Rockets host the Jazz in what could be the decisive Game 5 at the Toyota Center with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Following of the big social moments leading up to and during Game 5 here:
4TH QUARTER
ROCKETS ADVANCE! Houston is moving on to the Western Conference Finals after a 112-102 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5.
After Utah's 7-0 run, Chris Paul hits back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Rockets' lead 105-96.
Chris Paul hits a 3 with under 6 minutes left to extend Houston's lead to 97-89 on Utah.
Gerald Green throws down a dunk to extend Houston's lead 86-82 on Utah.
PJ Tucker helps the Rockets regain the lead 81-80 on the Jazz with a 3-pointer!
3RD QUARTER
Donovan Mitchell scores 22 points in the third quarter to help the Jazz gain a 78-75 lead on the Rockets at the end of the third quarter.
After two made free throws, Donovan Mitchell has 19 points for the Jazz in the third quarter.
Both Chris Paul and PJ Tucker continue to make plays for the Rockets in the third quarter.
2ND QUARTER
Three-straight 3-pointers help the Rockets close out the first half with a 54-46 lead.
PJ Tucker is getting it done for the Rockets!
1ST QUARTER
The Rockets lead the Jazz 21-16 at the end of the first quarter.
--
Rockets fans arrived early for the team's Lift-Off Party outside of the Toyota Center.
Tuesday is not just Game 5...
Watch as our Melissa Correa and Stephanie Whitfield had some fun reenacting James Harden hyping up Clint Capela in Game 4.
Chief Acevedo is showing off his Photoshop skills this morning.
Don't forget the party starts early leading up to the big game.
That's some pretty nice swag!
