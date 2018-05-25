Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, tweeted Friday that a Houston Rockets fan bumped her in her "pregnant belly" following Golden State's Game 5 loss on Thursday night in Houston.

She was responding to a Twitter user who posted a video of a fan trash-talking her and her father-in-law, Dell, after the game.

She wrote: "The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?' And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but 'This is America' right."

The 30-second video shows only part of the altercation, which appeared to be nothing more than competitive banter at first.

“Ayesha!" the fan begins. "We're going to beat y'all at home (in Game 6 on Saturday). Sorry, it's Houston time. It's Houston time."

Ayesha appears to grab something from the fan and flick it back toward him.

"Look at her. She's all bitter and sour. She's all bitter and sour," he continued. "Look at her! She's being all rude. She's being all rude."

Dell stops and turns toward the fan, who begins to trash-talk him, too.

"Look at papa Curry. He's all butthurt,too."

The video ends with Ayesha walking in the fan's direction.

"You have the audacity to talk ...," she says before the video stops.

On Friday morning, she tweeted: "I know people see what they see and believe what they choose to believe. I'm done defending myself against weird grown creeps for the day.. Praying people like this get help and peace of mind."

