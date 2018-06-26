HOUSTON - Adidas wasted no time in congratulating Houston Rockets superstar James Harden on being named NBA’s MVP.

Shortly after Harden received the award Monday night, the company put out a commercial featuring Harden’s mom and some throwback video of “The Beard” without the beard.

The note Harden wrote to his mom shown in the spot that reads, in part, “Keep this paper. Imma be a star,” caught people’s attention.

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games (4) and helped the Rockets to an NBA-leading 65 wins in the regular season.

