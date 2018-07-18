SAN ANTONIO — The drama surrounding two-time All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs is over.

The Spurs have reached an agreement with Toronto to send Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round pick, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't official yet.

Leonard requested a trade from San Antonio more than a month ago, a result of the tension between he and the Spurs over the handling of his season-long quadriceps injury. His preferred destination was the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Spurs, facing an unprecedented situation for such a drama-free organization, were determined to land the best offer and took their time. Leonard can become a free agent next summer and could’ve suppressed the market for himself without committing to a team long term.

The Raptors, like Oklahoma City last summer when it traded for Paul George, are taking a significant risk for a potential one-year rental. There's also the question of Leonard's health after he played just nine games last season with right quadriceps tendinopathy.

DeRozan was told by Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri at Summer League that he wouldn't be traded and was upset upon learning of the deal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

DeRozan, a four-time All-Star, blossomed for the Raptors as he led them to a franchise-record 59 wins this past season. He has three years and $83 million left on his contract with a player option for his final year.

