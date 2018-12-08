Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was born and raised in North Texas and then spent a year with the Texas Longhorns. He’s had access to Whataburger throughout most of his life.

Sure he’s with the Pacers now, but the team hits the road often enough that he can still get his Whataburger fix several times a year.

But at the end of last season, Turner decided that he was going to dedicate this offseason to get into the best shape of his life. And it seems to have worked out based on the ESPN profile written by Ohm Youngmisuk that was published this week.

5 weeks down, still gotta lot of work to do! #Summer18 pic.twitter.com/CWFM5gPue0 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 18, 2018

The story describes how Turner stopped eating Whataburger and other fast food, hired a personal chef, took up hot yoga, and is now in the best shape of his life, having lost several pounds and looking ripped to shreds after going from 14 percent body fat to about 7 percent.

He says he’s stronger and more flexible… but at what cost?

Sure he’s going to earn a massive payout if he uses his newfound strength and agility to make tens of millions of dollars a year.

But is it all worth it if you can’t eat Whataburger?

© 2018 KENS