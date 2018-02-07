Twitter shines during NBA free agency.
Especially when a free agent who jilted a team three years ago decides to sign with that team this time around. Who could that be?
Oh yeah. DeAndre Jordan is finally destined for the Mavericks after backing out of an agreement to join the club in 2015. And when news broke around midnight Saturday that Jordan will (hopefully) sign with Dallas, Twitter did not disappoint.
Let's review:
Making it emoji official
Nine minutes after free agency began, Jordan tweeted the all-important smiley-face-wearing-a-Cowboy-hat emoji. What more confirmation did we need after that?
Goodbye, pesky chair
You might remember how Jordan's Clippers teammates jokingly(?) locked him inside his house to prevent him from meeting with Mark Cuban to seal the deal with the Mavs in 2015. Blake Griffin famously tweeted a picture of a chair in front of Jordan's door.
Well, Griffin and Jordan have both left the Clips, and the chair...just magically disappeared.
But just to make sure...
As @World_Wide_Wob pointed out, Jordan better follow the guidance of Kevin McAllister until July 6, when he can officially sign with the Mavs.
Bromance back on
Mark Cuban finally got his man. The NBA on TNT made a special video for the occasion.
Or maybe not?
Remember, Jordan can't officially sign until July 6. This theory – that CUBAN would be the one to back out this time around – would be peak NBA free agency.