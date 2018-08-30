One of the NBA's toughest players is calling it a career. Early on Thursday morning, David West announced on Twitter that he will be retiring from the game of basketball after 15 seasons.

"I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA," West wrote in his statement. "I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience."

After starring at Xavier University, West was the No. 18 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, going to the New Orleans Hornets. When Chris Paul arrived a few years later, the two formed a dynamic partnership. Together they led the Hornets to a 56-win season and the No. 2 overall seed in the Western Conference playoffs, both of which are still franchise records.

West went to two All-Star Games (2008 and 2009) when he played in New Orleans, and averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in eight seasons with the club.

From there, he moved on to the Indiana Pacers, playing a pivotal role on some very good teams. He helped them make two straight Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014, though they ended up losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat on both occasions.

Following a one-season cameo with the San Antonio Spurs, West joined the Golden State Warriors for his final two seasons. Playing a bit role off the bench, he helped them win back-to-back titles, picking up the first two rings of his NBA career.

West was not the flashiest player around, as his rough and tumble style of hard picks and mid-range jumpers isn't exactly fodder for highlight reels.

But everywhere he went, he helped teams win. The AP college player of the year in 2003, a two-time All-Star and two-time champion, West put together a dynamite career.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved