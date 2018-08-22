Lamar Odom has seemingly made a remarkable recovery since the 2015 drug overdose that landed him in a coma and on life support. After being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, the former NBA forward was frighteningly close to death before fighting back to health.

Now, years later, he has opened up about just how dire his health situation was during that time.

While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube series "Cold As Balls" this week, Odom revealed pretty mind-blowing details about his time in the coma.

"All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle," Odom told Hart. "I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in my coma."

Odom, 38, attributed his personal issues to bad decisions and anxiety, which he said made it "tough to go outside" at points.

He told Hart he's "still got love" for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The couple divorced in 2016.

