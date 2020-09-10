The originally were not going to wear them until Game 7, CBS Sports reports.

The Los Angeles Lakers will wear Kobe Bryant-inspired Black Mamba jerseys in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, CBS Sports reports.

The team was originally going to wear them in Game 7, but because it appears they could be going into a clincher they decided to wear them earlier for Friday night's game versus the Miami Heat.

The uniforms appear to have not just honored Bryant but perhaps even brought the team luck.

“… there may be a competitive advantage to wearing the uniforms as well. The Lakers are 4-0 wearing the Mamba jerseys this postseason, including a Game 2 win in these Finals,” wrote Sam Quinn of CBS.

The Lakers have made the switch to wear their Black Mamba uniforms for Game 5 of the #NBAFinals



LA is 4-0 this season when wearing these jerseys. pic.twitter.com/SMgrXolJNk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2020

Yes, probably a coincidence?

This is not the first time players have honored Bryant’s memory on the court. They’ve also been wearing a patch with his initials since his shocking death earlier this year.