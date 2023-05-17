UH basketball coach Kelvin Sampson interviews to be NBA head coach, reports say

Under Sampson, the Coogs were the top-ranked team in the nation for multiple weeks in the 2022-23 season.

HOUSTON — University of Houston Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has interviewed for the open Milwaukee Bucks head coach position, according to reports from ESPN and CBS Sports.

This comes after the Bucks parted ways with former head coach Mike Budenholzer after the team exited the playoffs in just the first round.

According to ESPN, the Bucks have also interviewed several NBA assistant coaches, including Milwaukee's Charles Lee, Golden State's Kenny Atkinson, Portland's Scott Brooks, Toronto's Adrian Griffin, Miami's Chris Quinn and Phoenix's Kevin Young.

Sampson joined the Coogs in 2014 and has led the team to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Final Four in 2021.

Under Sampson, the Coogs were the top-ranked team in the nation for multiple weeks in the 2022-23 season. The Coogs ended that regular season 33-4.

The Bucks ended the 2022-23 regular season with a 58-24 record.

The University of Houston hasn't commented on the reports.