Rockets pick Amen Thompson with fourth pick in the NBA Draft; his twin brother was picked next

The 20-year-old 6'7" guard led the City Reapers to the Overtime Elite championship.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have their man. With the fourth pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, the team selected guard Amen Thompson from Overtime Elite.

At 6-7, Thompson has great size for a guard and the 20-year old showed the ability to step up when it matters most, averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds in the playoffs to lead the City Reapers to the Overtime Elite championship last season. The Rockets, after adding Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. in the last two drafts, are positioned to get another good one.

It was a good night for the Thompson family. Right after Amen Thompson was picked by the Rockets, his twin brother, Ausar Thompson, was selected by the Detroit Pistons.