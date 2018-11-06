Another one of LeBron James’ former teammates has weighed in on his impending free agency.

Dwyane Wade, one of James' best friends who played alongside him in Miami and Cleveland, says that factors other than basketball are going to influence James' decision this summer.

"To me, I don't think it's a basketball thing," Wade said Sunday on Fox Sports Radio. "Obviously, he's shown this year he can get to the Finals no matter what the circumstances are. I don’t really think, for him, (it's a) basketball decision of saying, 'Oh, let me go team up with three All-Stars.'"

James' Cleveland Cavaliers were just swept in the Finals against Golden State, and speculation about where he may go is now the NBA's biggest story line. The early favorites include Philadelphia, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Houston, but Cleveland remains an option as well.

"I think at this point in his life, it’s more so of a lifestyle thing of where my family is going to be the most comfortable and where I’m going to be the happiest," said Wade. "Because basketball wise, he’s so great, he can bring along and take along whoever."

For what it's worth, Wade took to Twitter on Monday to note that he doesn't have "any inside information whatsoever" about James' decision.

Chris Bosh, who won two championships alongside Wade and James in Miami, offered a more specific take on James' future last week.

"I would guess that he goes to Houston," Bosh told Fox Sports. "It's like the next Avengers movie. Golden State with like 100 superheroes and then Houston with 100 superheroes and they fight. That's just what it's coming down to.

" ... I think it's gonna be one of those things, kind of like what Golden State did. (Kevin Durant) went there, they teamed up, and it's like, 'OK, beat this.' I think it's on another organization to kind of give that same narrative."

As for James?

"I have no idea at this point," he said following the Finals loss on Friday. "The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family. Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn't around as well.

"So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So I don't have an answer for you right now as far as that."

