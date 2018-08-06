6:30 p.m.-CAVALIERS FOCUSED SOLELY ON GAME 4 AGAINST WARRIORS

CLEVELAND -- Win or there is no tomorrow.

That is what the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals tonight after surrendering a 13-point lead on the way to a 110-102 loss in Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

“That's our main focus, Game 4,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said at practice Thursday. “Just tell the guys Games 1 and 3, we had a chance to win.

“We were right in the game with an opportunity to win those games, so we know we can beat this team, and we have to have the confidence to do that. We've got to be better in some areas that we had some breakdowns in, but our focus is not on winning four. Our focus is winning Game 4. That's got to be our mindset.”

Should the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in Game 4 tonight, it would mark the first time Cleveland was swept in a playoff series since small forward LeBron James returned to the team in the summer of 2014 after a four-year run with the Miami Heat.

Also, it would be the second time the Cavaliers have been swept in The Finals, as they lost four straight games to the San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

“When you're playing, the room for error versus a team like this is slim to none,” James said.

“It's like playing the Patriots. It's like playing San Antonio. The room for error is slim to none. When you make mistakes, they make you pay because they're already more talented than you are, but they also have the minds behind it, too, and they also have the championship DNA.”

