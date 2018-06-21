8:13 p.m.-CHICAGO BULLS SELECT DUKE’S WENDELL CARTER JR. AT NO. 7

The Chicago Bulls selected former Duke University standout Wendell Carter Jr. with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

The 6-foot-10, 259-pound Carter Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.8 steals over 26.9 minutes per game for a Duke team that advanced to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional Championship game.

Carter Jr. shot 56.1 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three-point range and 73.8 percent at the free-throw line during the 2017-2018 season.

8:06 p.m.-MAGIC SELECT MOHAMED BAMBA AT NO. 6

The Orlando Magic selected former University of Texas star Mohamed Bamba with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

A native of Harlem, New York, Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks over 30.2 minutes per game during his only season with the Longhorns, who earned an at-large bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament this past year.

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound Bamba has a 7-foot-10 wingspan and used that reach advantage to send away 111 shots, corral 316 rebounds and steal 23 passes during the 2017-2018 season.

8:00 p.m.-MAVERICKS SELECT OKLAHOMA’S TRAE YOUNG AT NO. 5

The Dallas Mavericks selected former University of Oklahoma point guard Trae Young with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

Young averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 35.4 minutes of play during his only season at Oklahoma. Young converted 42.2 percent of his field goal attempts (261 of 618), 36.0 percent of his three-point tries (118 of 328) and 86.1 percent of his free throws (236 of 274).

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Young handed out 279 assists against 167 turnovers, stole 54 passes, blocked eight shots and scored 876 points, more than 2.5 times better than Oklahoma’s next leading scorer, Christian James.

Young led the nation in both scoring and assists during the 2017-2018 season.

7:55 p.m.-MEMPHIS SELECTS JAREN JACKSON JR. AT NO. 4

The Memphis Grizzlies went with a player with a basketball pedigree at the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies were comfortable with the medical evaluations and selected former Michigan State University forward Jaren Jackson Jr. with at No. 4 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

The 6-foot-11, 242-pound Jackson Jr. averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 3.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes of play for the Spartans during the 2017-2018 season. Jackson Jr. won the Big Ten Conference Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year this past year.

Jackson Jr. shot 51.3 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three-point range and 79.7 percent at the free-throw line.

7:48 p.m.-ATLANTA HAWKS SELECT LUKA DONCIC, TRADE HIM TO ATLANTA

The Atlanta Hawks added an international flare with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Hawks selected Euroleague star guard Luka Doncic with their first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 Doncic is a native of Slovenia and has been a professional for four seasons despite turning only 19 years old in February.

Doncic averaged a career-best 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 25.0 minutes per game for a Real Madrid team against Liga ACB and Euroleague competition this past season.

The Euroleague Final Four Most Valuable Player after leading Real Madrid to a Championship Game win over Fenerbahce Dogus of Istanbul, Doncic shot 45.6 percent from the field, 59.2 percent from two-point range and 80.1 percent at the free-throw line during the 2017-2018 season.

7:44 p.m.-SACRAMENTO KINGS SELECT MARVIN BAGLEY JR.

The Sacramento Kings went to “Basketball Royalty” to find their man with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Kings selected former Duke University forward Marvin Bagley III with their first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

In his only season with the Blue Devils, Bagley III averaged 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over 33.9 minutes per game for a Duke team that advanced to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional Championship game.

Bagley shot 61.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range during his only collegiate season.

7:39 p.m.-PHOENIX SUNS STAY IN STATE, SELECT DEANDRE AYTON

The Phoenix Suns did not have to go too far to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Suns selected former University of Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Thursday night.

In his only season with the Arizona Wildcats, the 7-foot-1, 250-pound Ayton averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks over 33.5 minutes per game for a team that won the Pacific 12 Conference Tournament Championship before an early exit from the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Ayton shot 61.2 percent from the field and 73.3 percent at the free-throw line during his only collegiate season.

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) spins off UCLA Bruins forward Gyorgy Goloman (14) during a semi-final match of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stephen R. Sylvanie, Custom

5:45 p.m.-NBA DRAFT LOTTERY ORDER

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets through Boston Celtics)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

5:40 p.m.-CAVALIERS SET TO MAKE NO. 8 PICK

The Cavaliers will make the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Cavaliers hold the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft because of an offseason trade with the Boston Celtics.

In exchange for multi-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, the Celtics sent forward Jae Crowder, point guard Isaiah Thomas and a pair of draft picks to the Cavaliers.

One of those picks was an unprotected selection originally held by the Nets. The 2018 first-round pick was dealt to Boston in a trade for small forward Paul Pierce, center Kevin Garnett and guard Jason Terry, as well as Brooklyn’s first-round picks in 2014 and 2016.

Prior to 2018, the Cavaliers have made the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA Draft on four occasions.

The Cavaliers chose center DeSagana Diop out of Oak Hill Academy (2001), point guard Andre Miller from Utah (1999), point guard Ron Harper from Miami (Ohio) (1986) and small forward Campy Russell out of Michigan (1974).

5:30 p.m.-BROOKLYN HOSTS 2018 NBA DRAFT

CLEVELAND -- The fortunes of young men and teams around the NBA could be moments away from changing in a positive direction.

The 2018 NBA Draft will get underway at 7 p.m./ET tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks holding the first, second and third overall selections.

