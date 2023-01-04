Coogs' Tramon Mark declares for 2023 NBA draft, enters transfer portal

Mark joins teammate Jarace Walker, who said he was declaring for the draft the night of the Sweet 16 loss.

HOUSTON — After two years playing for the Houston Cougars, guard Tramon Mark has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. He said he is maintaining his college eligibility and also entering the transfer portal.

The announcement comes after the No. 1 seeded Coogs were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in their Sweet 16 matchup against No. 5 Miami. Mark joins teammate Jarace Walker, who said he was declaring for the draft the night of the Sweet 16 loss to Miami.

Mark made the announcement in a Twitter post Saturday afternoon:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the 2023 NBA Draft while also maintaining my college eligibility and entering into the portal.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way, particularly my family, coaches, teammates and fans. Without all of you, I would not be where I am today.

"I am excited for the next steps of my journey. I will continue to work to be the best person I can, both on and off the floor.

"Graciously, Tramon Mark."