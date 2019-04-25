HOUSTON — The Atlantic League's not doing it in 2019, but that hasn't stopped the Pecos Spring League from trying it out.



The independent Atlantic League's plan, in partnership with Major League Baseball, to extend the distance between the pitching rubber and home plate by 24 inches has been delayed from the second half of the 2019 season to 2020, instead.



But the Pecos Spring League, which serves as both a showcase for free agents and spring training for independent league pitchers, decided to experiment with that same 62'6' distance.

Pecos Spring League owner Andrew Dunn and allowed our KHOU 11 News cameras to be there for the results.



What did we discover? Fastballs act the same, but other pitches have to be thrown differently.

