HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have announced the details for Game 6 against the Washington Nationals Tuesday.

The Postseason Street Fest will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for ticketed fans.

All gates into the ballpark will also open at 4 p.m.

During Tuesday’s pregame, the Houston Fire Department Honor Guard will present our nation’s colors before Country Music Legend Clay Walker performs the National Anthem.

The ceremonial first pitch will include two former Houston Rockets legends. Hakeem Olajuwon will throw to Clyde Drexler.

Drexler might be a good luck charm for the Astros. He threw out the first pitch in the ALCS Game 6 and the 'Stros went on to beat the Yankees 6-4.

Drexler will also make the “Play Ball!” call to kick off Tuesday’s postseason matchup.

All fans will receive an Astros postseason Rally Towel.

The Minute Maid roof will be closed again for Game 6 which gets underway at 7:07 p.m.

The Astros are asking local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and decking out their buildings in orange. Astros fans are encouraged to post photos of what they are doing to Orange Out Houston with the hashtag #TakeItBack.

