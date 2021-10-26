Missouri City optometrist has been to every World Series game since 2017

DOUBLE VISION: The optometrist hopes to watch the Astros take home a second World Series trophy.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — An optometrist in Missouri City has his sights set on the World Series...again.

Calling Kevin Gee a big Astros fan is an understatement.

"It's hard to describe my fandom," Gee says. "It's Astros all the time, especially 6 months out of the year."

His home and work are filled with Astros memorabilia. Patients can tell that he's a super fan when they come in for their eye appointments.

Gee says the fandom runs in his family. He has gone with his father and son to every World Series game that the Astros have played since 2017. His son Isaac was just three months old when they went on the road to Los Angeles.

He won’t miss a game this year either. Gee is planning to be at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Atlanta's Truist Park for every game between the Astros and the Braves.

But the World Series will look different for the family this time. Because of his father’s health and the fact that his son slept through half of the games in DC last time, Gee will be traveling alone this year.